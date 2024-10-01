Vivo has launched the latest version of its software update, FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system. Notably, the new update is now available on a few iQOO and Vivo devices, bringing the latest version of Android to these devices even before Google's Pixel devices and Samsung smartphones.

The latest update is now available on select Vivo and iQOO flagship devices, including the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the iQOO 12. The move comes as a surprise, as it has become a trend over the years for an Android update to roll out to Pixel devices first, before OEMs release their own skin based on the latest versions.

What's new in FunTouch OS 15?

FunTouch OS 15 promises a 15% faster app launch time compared to the previous generation by implementing Vivo's new priority scheduling model. The latest UI also uses Memory Enhancement Technology to deliver a 40% increase in compression speed, which is said to improve the multitasking experience.

The custom UI also comes with over 3,800 new design elements such as fonts, icons and illustrations. Vivo has also introduced some new AI-powered photo tools, while the Ultra Game Mode in FunTouch OS 15 have been revamped.

When will FunTouch OS 15 rollout to your Vivo/iQOO device?

Vivo and iQOO have also confirmed the schedule for rolling out the new operating system to their smartphones. After the current batch of updates, FunTouch OS 15 will be rolled out to last year's flagship devices like iQOO 11, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro from mid-November.

Meanwhile, popular mid-range devices such as Vivo V40 series, Vivo T3 Ultra and iQOO Neo 9 Pro will receive the FunTouch OS 15 update from mid-December. The rollout of FunTouch 15 will be completed with the Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y28 by mid-June 2025.

Device name Roll out timeline iQOO 12, Vivo X Fold3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100 Mid of Oct 2024 iQOO 11, Vivo X90 Pro, X90 Mid of Nov 2024 iQOO Neo9 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, V40, V40e, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V29 Pro, V29, V29e, Y200 Pro 5G, T3 Ultra Mid of Dec 2024 iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9T, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, Vivo X80 Pro, X80, V27 Pro, V27, T3 Pro 5G, T3 5G Mid of Jan 2025 iQOO Neo7 Pro, iQOO Neo7, iQOO Z9x 5G, Vivo Y300 5G, Y200 Plus 5G, T3x 5G, Mid of Feb 2025 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G, Vivo Y200e 5G, Y100, Y100A, T2 Pro 5G, T2 5G Mid of Mar 2025 Vivo Y200 5G Mid of Apr 2025 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Vivo Y58 5G, Y56 5G, Y29 5G, Y28s 5G, T3 Lite 5G, T2x 5G Mid of May 2025 Vivo Y36, Y28 5G Mid of Jun 2025

