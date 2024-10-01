Vivo, iQOO beat Google to the punch, drop Android 15 update before Pixel devices. Check full rollout timeline
Vivo's FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, is now available for select flagship devices, offering faster app performance and new design features. The update will reach older models starting mid-November, with a complete rollout by June 2025.
Vivo has launched the latest version of its software update, FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system. Notably, the new update is now available on a few iQOO and Vivo devices, bringing the latest version of Android to these devices even before Google's Pixel devices and Samsung smartphones.