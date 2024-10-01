Vivo's FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, is now available for select flagship devices, offering faster app performance and new design features. The update will reach older models starting mid-November, with a complete rollout by June 2025.

Vivo has launched the latest version of its software update, FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system. Notably, the new update is now available on a few iQOO and Vivo devices, bringing the latest version of Android to these devices even before Google's Pixel devices and Samsung smartphones.

The latest update is now available on select Vivo and iQOO flagship devices, including the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the iQOO 12. The move comes as a surprise, as it has become a trend over the years for an Android update to roll out to Pixel devices first, before OEMs release their own skin based on the latest versions.

What's new in FunTouch OS 15? FunTouch OS 15 promises a 15% faster app launch time compared to the previous generation by implementing Vivo's new priority scheduling model. The latest UI also uses Memory Enhancement Technology to deliver a 40% increase in compression speed, which is said to improve the multitasking experience.

The custom UI also comes with over 3,800 new design elements such as fonts, icons and illustrations. Vivo has also introduced some new AI-powered photo tools, while the Ultra Game Mode in FunTouch OS 15 have been revamped.

When will FunTouch OS 15 rollout to your Vivo/iQOO device? Vivo and iQOO have also confirmed the schedule for rolling out the new operating system to their smartphones. After the current batch of updates, FunTouch OS 15 will be rolled out to last year's flagship devices like iQOO 11, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro from mid-November.

Meanwhile, popular mid-range devices such as Vivo V40 series, Vivo T3 Ultra and iQOO Neo 9 Pro will receive the FunTouch OS 15 update from mid-December. The rollout of FunTouch 15 will be completed with the Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y28 by mid-June 2025.