Vivo launches V19 with dual front camera, Snapdragon 712 chipset: Details here

Vivo launched the Vivo V19 in India after a delay of few weeks due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The new smartphone will be succeeding the Vivo V17. The device will be selling from 15 May across prominent e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart as well as the company’s own retail website. The device will also be sold through the company’s retail outlets.

The Vivo V19 will be available in two colours piano black and mystic silver. The device will be priced at ₹27,990 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage variant and ₹31,990 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant.

"Our V-series has always surprised the audience with its path breaking camera features and the latest V19 is a splendid addition which will enhance customer experience further," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone gets a 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD display that the company claims is made of the E3 OLED. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display on the device also gets 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR 10 standard.

For processing power, the Vivo V19 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

The device houses quad rear camera setup with one 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor . The camera offers features like a super night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, and portrait mode.

The selfie camera is housed in a notch on the screen and gets a dual camera setup, the primary lens is a 32MP unit which is paired with an 8MP super wide-angle camera. The device gets a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology.

