Vivo leads in volume, iPhone 16 in shipments as India’s smartphone market recovers in Q2 2025: Counterpoint report

Apple’s iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped smartphone in India during the April–June quarter of 2025, marking a significant shift in market dynamics typically dominated by mid-range Android models. According to Counterpoint Research’s latest India Smartphone Tracker, the device’s strong performance was driven by aggressive promotions, extended EMI plans, and improved offline execution, helping Apple record its highest-ever Q2 shipments in the country.

India’s smartphone market overall grew eight per cent year-on-year (YoY) in volume and 18 per cent in value during the second quarter, rebounding from a tepid Q1. The recovery was underpinned by a 33 per cent YoY surge in new product launches, summer discount campaigns, and increased consumer spending due to easing inflation and favourable monetary policy.

The ultra-premium segment, comprising devices priced above ₹45,000, saw a 37 per cent YoY growth, the highest among all price tiers, signalling rising consumer interest in high-end smartphones. Apple and Samsung both capitalised on this trend by expanding affordability initiatives such as trade-in offers and no-cost EMIs, making premium models more accessible.

vivo led the market in volume (excluding iQOO), growing 23 per cent YoY, driven largely by its Y and T series in the ₹10,000– ₹15,000 segment. Samsung followed in second place, supported by mid- and premium-range sales across its A and S series, alongside continued interest in previous-generation flagship models.

OPPO (excluding OnePlus) secured third place, bolstered by demand for refreshed A5 and K series models. The brand’s retail-focused strategy, improved dealer incentives, and portfolio revamp contributed to its offline traction.

Nothing recorded the highest growth among brands, with shipments rising 146 per cent YoY, its sixth consecutive quarter as the fastest-growing brand, largely due to the CMF Phone 2 Pro and ongoing retail expansion.

Motorola posted an 86 per cent YoY increase, fuelled by rising demand for its G and Edge series and deeper penetration in smaller towns. Meanwhile, Lava stood out in the sub- ₹10,000 segment with 156 per cent YoY growth, driven by stock Android devices and improved after-sales service.

In terms of chipsets, MediaTek maintained its lead with a 47 per cent market share, while Qualcomm followed at 31 per cent, with its shipments growing 28 per cent YoY.