Vivo reveals Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update timeline for Indian: Eligible devices, what's new & more

Vivo has announced the rollout of its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 in India, starting in November 2025. The update, first launched in China, will reach the Vivo X200 series first and other models in phases until mid-2026, bringing smoother performance and new smart features.

Updated18 Oct 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Vivo has announced the rollout timeline for its latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in India. The update, which was rolled out in China on 10 October 2025, will begin rolling out to Indian users starting early November 2025.
Tech giant Vivo has announced the rollout timeline for its latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in India. The update, which was rolled out in China on 10 October 2025, will begin rolling out to Indian users starting early November 2025.

Notably, the Vivo X200 series will be the first devices to receive the update, followed by several flagship and mid-range models in subsequent months. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the rollout will take place in phases, concluding in the first half of 2026.

Which Vivo Phones Will Get OriginOS 6 in India?

According to the company’s announcement, the rollout schedule for India is as follows:

Early November 2025

  • Vivo X200 Series
  • Vivo X Fold 5
  • Vivo V60

Mid-November 2025

Mid-December 2025

  • Vivo V60e

First Half of 2026

  • Vivo X90 Series
  • Vivo V40 / V30 Series
  • Vivo T4 5G / T4x 5G / T3 Series
  • Vivo Y400 / Y300 5G / Y200 Series
  • Vivo Y100 / Y100A / Y58 5G / Y39 5G

What’s new in OriginOS 6?

The new OriginOS 6 interface, first unveiled during the Vivo Developer Conference 2025, introduces major performance and design upgrades. It features the Origin Smooth Engine, which promises improved system fluidity and responsiveness. The OS also integrates Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology, designed to handle resource-heavy tasks more efficiently.

Vivo claims that the update enables users to open albums containing up to 5,000 photos within seconds, boasting a 106% increase in data loading speed compared with the previous version.

How does OriginOS 6 improve the user experience?

The update includes a dual-rendering architecture to enhance graphics efficiency, along with Morphing and One-Shot Animations that make transitions more natural. The redesigned interface introduces a “soft Spring effect”, where UI elements stretch and adjust dynamically.

Aesthetically, OriginOS 6 adds new features such as Light and Shadow Space, Dynamic Glow, and System Lighting for a more immersive look. The operating system also debuts the Vivo Sans font, which supports over 40 languages.

What is Origin Island and why does it matter?

A key highlight of OriginOS 6 is Origin Island, a smart hub that provides real-time suggestions and live activity information. This includes music controls, copied numbers with quick call or message shortcuts, and meeting reminders with a one-tap “Join” button.

Notably, Vivo says OriginOS 6 also enables cross-device connectivity with Apple products, bridging the gap between Android and iOS ecosystems.

How does it differ from previous versions?

Unlike Chinese users, international Vivo users never received OriginOS 5, meaning this new update will directly replace Funtouch OS 15 on global models. This transition marks Vivo’s move towards offering a unified software experience across regions.

When will all devices receive the update?

The rollout will continue until mid-2026, with premium devices getting early access and budget series following later.

