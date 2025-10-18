Vivo reveals Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update timeline for Indian: Eligible devices, what's new & more

Tech giant Vivo has announced the rollout timeline for its latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in India. The update, which was rolled out in China on 10 October 2025, will begin rolling out to Indian users starting early November 2025.

Notably, the Vivo X200 series will be the first devices to receive the update, followed by several flagship and mid-range models in subsequent months. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the rollout will take place in phases, concluding in the first half of 2026.

Which Vivo Phones Will Get OriginOS 6 in India? According to the company’s announcement, the rollout schedule for India is as follows:

Early November 2025 Vivo X200 Series

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo V60 Mid-November 2025 Vivo X100 Series

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Mid-December 2025 Vivo V60e

Vivo V50 / V50e

Vivo T4 Ultra / T4 Pro / T4R 5G First Half of 2026 Vivo X90 Series

Vivo V40 / V30 Series

Vivo T4 5G / T4x 5G / T3 Series

Vivo Y400 / Y300 5G / Y200 Series

Vivo Y100 / Y100A / Y58 5G / Y39 5G

What’s new in OriginOS 6? The new OriginOS 6 interface, first unveiled during the Vivo Developer Conference 2025, introduces major performance and design upgrades. It features the Origin Smooth Engine, which promises improved system fluidity and responsiveness. The OS also integrates Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology, designed to handle resource-heavy tasks more efficiently.

Vivo claims that the update enables users to open albums containing up to 5,000 photos within seconds, boasting a 106% increase in data loading speed compared with the previous version.

How does OriginOS 6 improve the user experience? The update includes a dual-rendering architecture to enhance graphics efficiency, along with Morphing and One-Shot Animations that make transitions more natural. The redesigned interface introduces a “soft Spring effect”, where UI elements stretch and adjust dynamically.

Aesthetically, OriginOS 6 adds new features such as Light and Shadow Space, Dynamic Glow, and System Lighting for a more immersive look. The operating system also debuts the Vivo Sans font, which supports over 40 languages.

What is Origin Island and why does it matter? A key highlight of OriginOS 6 is Origin Island, a smart hub that provides real-time suggestions and live activity information. This includes music controls, copied numbers with quick call or message shortcuts, and meeting reminders with a one-tap “Join” button.

Notably, Vivo says OriginOS 6 also enables cross-device connectivity with Apple products, bridging the gap between Android and iOS ecosystems.

How does it differ from previous versions? Unlike Chinese users, international Vivo users never received OriginOS 5, meaning this new update will directly replace Funtouch OS 15 on global models. This transition marks Vivo’s move towards offering a unified software experience across regions.