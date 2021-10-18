Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Vivo T1, T1X to launch launch on October 19, renders, specifications leaked

Vivo T1, T1X to launch launch on October 19, renders, specifications leaked

Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X have been listed on the company's Chinese website.
2 min read . 06:32 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Leaked specifications of Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X indicated that the devices will get LCD displays, 64MP cameras and 5,000mAh battery

Vivo has confirmed that its T1 series smartphones will be launched in China on later this week. The smartphone maker will launch Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x in its origin country on October 19, Tuesday. Now ahead of the launch, the renders and specifications of the devices have been tipped, revealing crucial details about them.

While Vivo has announced the launch of T1 series, the company has not confirmed the model names or launch timing for the devices. Meanwhile, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has shared on Weibo that the line-up will include Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X.

Also Read: Vivo Y20T with Extended RAM 2.0 launched in India. See price, specifications

The renders of Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X have also been revealed, showing design of the two smartphones. The Vivo T1 can be seen with a hole-punch display up front with a triple camera setup at the back, with sensors stacked vertically. The Vivo T1 is tipped to be available in blue and black gradient finishes.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T1X is shown to feature a waterdrop style notch and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The back cameras are once again seen placed one below another. There is also a noticeable chin at the bottom of Vivo T1X, which cannot be seen on the Vivo T1. The device is expected to come in black, light blue and purple gradient finishes.

On key specifications of Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X, Digital Chat Station shared that the former will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, whereas the latter will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset inside. Both smartphones are rumoured to sport LCD displays. Both smartphones will reportedly feature 64MP cameras at the back, and will get 5,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ launched in India. Check prices, specs

As per information shared by Vivo on its Chinese website, the T1 will be available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB options. Meanwhile, the Vivo T1X will be rolled out in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB memory variants.

Pre-sale for Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X will be opened at 8:00 PM local time on October 20 in China. The pricing details for the smartphones are expected to be revealed at the time of launch.

