Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 Things to know

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone giant, has introduced its latest 5G handset, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, in the Indian market. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and features an AMOLED display. Here are the key aspects of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

Price

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G comes in two variants. The base model, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 23,999. Whereas, the top-end variant is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, available at Rs. 24,999. Moreover, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and Axis bank cards, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,000. Interested buyers can get it on sale through the company’s official site and Flipkart from September 29.

Display

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers a pixel density of 388 ppi and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. This smartphone comes with a curved AMOLED display and offers a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera.

Battery

Powering the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is a 4,600mAh battery, supported by Vivo's 66W fast charging technology. Users can go from a drained battery to 50 percent charge in just 22 minutes, claims the company. Moreover, Vivo highlights that this battery can also provide up to 56.85 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As per a report by NDTV, the device has achieved over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, claiming the title of the fastest smartphone in the under-Rs. 25,000 price segment. Gamers will also appreciate the inclusion of a 3000mm square vapor chamber liquid cooling system, keeping the device cool during intensive gaming sessions.

Camera

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera arrangement consisting of a 64MP sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.79 lens, accompanied by a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. This camera system provides support for several modes, including night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!