Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 Things to know

Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 Things to know1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Chinese smartphone giant Vivo has launched its latest 5G handset, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and features an AMOLED display. It comes in two variants, with prices starting at INR 23,999.
Vivo, the Chinese smartphone giant, has introduced its latest 5G handset, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, in the Indian market. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and features an AMOLED display. Here are the key aspects of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message