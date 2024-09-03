Explore
Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, now available on sale in India: Check price, features and more

Vivo has launched the T3 Pro 5G in India, priced at ₹21,999 for the 128GB model. It features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a dual-camera setup. Buyers can avail an instant ₹3,000 discount using select credit cards.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery.

Tech giant Vivo has recently launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, which has now gone on sale today in India. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is priced at 21,999 for the entry-level variant, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For those requiring more space, the higher-end model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available at 23,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone through multiple channels, including Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and other retail outlets.

Sales for the Vivo T3 Pro 5G kick off today, September 3rd. Early buyers can benefit from a limited-time offer of an instant 3,000 discount when using ICICI and HDFC Bank credit cards. The smartphone is available in two striking color options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The device boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, similar to the iQOO Z9s Pro. One of its standout features is Vivo's innovative wet touch technology, which allows users to operate the device even with a wet screen.

In terms of photography, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the front of the device is equipped with a 16MP camera.

Powering the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is a robust 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, ensuring that the device stays powered up for extended periods with minimal downtime. The smartphone runs on Vivo's FunTouchOS 14, based on the latest Android 14, offering a smooth and user-friendly experience.

For those in the market for a new Android smartphone under 25,000, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G presents a compelling option, combining advanced features and attractive pricing.

 

Published: 03 Sep 2024, 10:25 PM IST
