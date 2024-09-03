Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, now available on sale in India: Check price, features and more
Vivo has launched the T3 Pro 5G in India, priced at ₹21,999 for the 128GB model. It features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a dual-camera setup. Buyers can avail an instant ₹3,000 discount using select credit cards.
Tech giant Vivo has recently launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, which has now gone on sale today in India. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the entry-level variant, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For those requiring more space, the higher-end model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available at ₹23,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone through multiple channels, including Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and other retail outlets.