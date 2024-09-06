Vivo T3 Ultra price leaked: Launch date, expected features and more
The Vivo T3 Ultra is launching in India on September 12, with leaks suggesting prices starting at ₹30,999. It may feature a 6.77-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, and a 50MP camera.
Chinese tech giant Vivo is all geared up to launch its much-awaited Vivo T3 Ultra in India. The Vivo T3 Ultra is set to make its debut on September 12, marking another highly anticipated entry into the mid-range segment. Ahead of the launch, several key details, including its pricing and specifications, have surfaced online, giving consumers an early glimpse of what to expect.