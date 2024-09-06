Vivo T3 Ultra price leaked: Launch date, expected features and more

Chinese tech giant Vivo is all geared up to launch its much-awaited Vivo T3 Ultra in India. The Vivo T3 Ultra is set to make its debut on September 12, marking another highly anticipated entry into the mid-range segment. Ahead of the launch, several key details, including its pricing and specifications, have surfaced online, giving consumers an early glimpse of what to expect.

Leaked pricing

A notable tipster Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed potential pricing for the Vivo T3 Ultra. According to his leak, the smartphone could carry a starting price of ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Those looking for more storage may have the option of an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which is rumored to be priced at ₹32,999. Additionally, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is speculated to be available at ₹34,999. However, these prices are not confirmed, and buyers are advised to wait for official announcements from Vivo.

Expected specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to share a design similar to the iQOO Z9s, with only slight differences, such as the colour. According to the teaser, the phone will be available in a striking green shade. Under the hood, the device could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance. The phone may come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo T3 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The rear camera setup is expected to house a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. For selfies, a 16MP front camera might be included. The smartphone could also offer a dual-speaker system and an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

