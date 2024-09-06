Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Vivo T3 Ultra price leaked: Launch date, expected features and more

Vivo T3 Ultra price leaked: Launch date, expected features and more

Livemint

The Vivo T3 Ultra is launching in India on September 12, with leaks suggesting prices starting at 30,999. It may feature a 6.77-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, and a 50MP camera.

Under the hood, the device could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance.

Chinese tech giant Vivo is all geared up to launch its much-awaited Vivo T3 Ultra in India. The Vivo T3 Ultra is set to make its debut on September 12, marking another highly anticipated entry into the mid-range segment. Ahead of the launch, several key details, including its pricing and specifications, have surfaced online, giving consumers an early glimpse of what to expect.

Leaked pricing

A notable tipster Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed potential pricing for the Vivo T3 Ultra. According to his leak, the smartphone could carry a starting price of 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Those looking for more storage may have the option of an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which is rumored to be priced at 32,999. Additionally, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is speculated to be available at 34,999. However, these prices are not confirmed, and buyers are advised to wait for official announcements from Vivo.

Expected specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to share a design similar to the iQOO Z9s, with only slight differences, such as the colour. According to the teaser, the phone will be available in a striking green shade. Under the hood, the device could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance. The phone may come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo T3 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The rear camera setup is expected to house a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. For selfies, a 16MP front camera might be included. The smartphone could also offer a dual-speaker system and an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.