If you have been wanting to buy the Vivo T3X for a while now, there's good news for you because the phone has received an official price cut from Vivo, wherein the prices of all variants in India have been reduced by ₹1,000. This comes amid the growing competition in the sub-15,000 price bracket, where multiple new entrants have emerged, including the Poco M7 Pro and others. Read on for the details.

Vivo T3X: Here are the new prices If you're wondering what the phone costs now, if you opt for the Vivo T3X 4GB + 128GB model, it will cost you ₹12,499. If you opt for the 6GB + 128GB model, it will cost you ₹13,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs ₹15,499.

The prices have already been cut, and they are reflecting across all major platforms where the phone is sold, including Flipkart, other retail partners, and Vivo's own website.

Vivo T3X 5G: Specifications The Vivo T3X 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also extend that by using virtual RAM of up to 8GB.

For the optics, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel front camera.

For the display, you have a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD panel with support for Full HD+ resolution.

Coming to the battery, you have a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.