Business News/ Technology / News/  Vivo T3X receives an official price cut: Check what it costs now

Vivo T3X receives an official price cut: Check what it costs now

Shaurya Sharma

Amid growing competition, the Vivo T3X 5G has received an official price cut in India. Here are the details.

Vivo T3x5G gets a 1,000 price cut across variants.

If you have been wanting to buy the Vivo T3X for a while now, there's good news for you because the phone has received an official price cut from Vivo, wherein the prices of all variants in India have been reduced by 1,000. This comes amid the growing competition in the sub-15,000 price bracket, where multiple new entrants have emerged, including the Poco M7 Pro and others. Read on for the details.

Vivo T3X: Here are the new prices

If you're wondering what the phone costs now, if you opt for the Vivo T3X 4GB + 128GB model, it will cost you 12,499. If you opt for the 6GB + 128GB model, it will cost you 13,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs 15,499.

The prices have already been cut, and they are reflecting across all major platforms where the phone is sold, including Flipkart, other retail partners, and Vivo's own website.

Vivo T3X 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T3X 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also extend that by using virtual RAM of up to 8GB.

For the optics, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel front camera.

For the display, you have a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD panel with support for Full HD+ resolution.

Coming to the battery, you have a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The phone also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It is a dual SIM phone supporting two nano SIMs or one nano SIM and an SD card.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
