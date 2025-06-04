Vivo T4 Ultra set for June 11 debut in India: Expected specs, features and more

Vivo is set to introduce its latest smartphone, the T4 Ultra, in India on Wednesday, 11 June at 12 PM IST, promising flagship-level performance and design in a mid-range package. Marketed under the tagline “Turbo performance at its finest,” the upcoming device is being positioned as a performance-centric handset packed with industry-first features for its category.

The highlight of the T4 Ultra is its 10x telephoto macro zoom—a rare offering in its segment—alongside a 1.5K quad-curved display, aiming to elevate both functionality and aesthetics.

While Vivo has yet to reveal full specifications officially, several leaks have surfaced online, painting a picture of a powerful device. The T4 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The handset is also tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300-series chipset, suggesting strong processing capabilities tailored for gaming and multitasking.

In the imaging department, the T4 Ultra could house a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor coupled with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, potentially setting a new benchmark for photography standards in this price range, as per several media reports. The advanced zoom and sensor combination would likely appeal to users seeking versatile camera performance without splurging on premium flagships.

Supporting the high-performance hardware is an anticipated 90W fast-charging system, which could ensure minimal downtime. The smartphone is also expected to debut with Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, offering users a fresh software experience out of the box.