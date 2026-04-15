Vivo T5 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and 9,020mAh battery launched in India, price starts at…

Vivo has launched its latest phone in the budget-friendly T series, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The new phone comes with a massive 9,020mAh battery, military-grade durability, and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G price: Vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, and ₹39,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G specs: Vivo T5 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the likes of Vivo V70 and Motorola Edge 70.

Display and Design The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits for clear outdoor visibility.

In terms of build, the device measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs approximately 213g. Vivo has equipped the device with IP68 and IP69 ratings for top-tier dust and water resistance, alongside military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

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Performance and Battery Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Out of the box, the device runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on the Android 16 operating system.

The phone is backed by a massive 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging via a USB Type-C 2.0 port.

Cameras For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary shooter featuring a 1/1.95″ Sony IMX882 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K video.