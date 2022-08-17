Vivo V25 Pro will debut in India today. The company has scheduled an online event at 12pm to unveil the new smartphone. Vivo is expected to announce the standard Vivo V25 at today’s event. The smartphones will be part of Vivo V25 series. Vivo’s new phones will be available via Flipkart. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming phones, revealing some of the features and specifications of the device.

How to watch livestream

Vivo V25 Pro launch event will start at 12pm. The event will be telecasted live on the company’s YouTube channel. Those interested can watch the event live by clicking on the link below

Vivo V25 Pro confirmed specs

Vivo V25 Pro will feature colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. In the teaser video shared on Twitter, Vivo V25 Pro can be seen changing its colour from Turquoise to Blue when exposed to sunlight.

In the images, Vivo V25 Pro can be seen featuring a triple camera setup at the back. It will have a water-drop style notch at the top and will be equipped with a 3D curved screen. The smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor.

Vivo V25 Pro rumoured specs

The upcoming Vivo phone is said to come in a single RAM model. It may pack 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. The handset is said to offer virtual RAM technology. Users will be able to extend RAM on the device virtually by up to 4GB.

The smartphone may run on FunTouch OS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system. It is expected to be backed by a 4,830mAh battery. Vivo V25 Pro is speculated to come with wired fast charging support with a 66watt charging adapter.

Vivo V25 Pro is said to be a mid-range smartphone that is likely to be priced between ₹35,000- ₹40,000 for the Indian market.