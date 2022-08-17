Vivo V25 Pro launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Vivo V25 Pro will debut in India today. The company has scheduled an online event at 12pm to unveil the new smartphone. Vivo is expected to announce the standard Vivo V25 at today’s event. The smartphones will be part of Vivo V25 series. Vivo’s new phones will be available via Flipkart. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming phones, revealing some of the features and specifications of the device.

