Vivo V25 Pro will debut in India on August 17. The upcoming mid-range device is teased by the company to come with a colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone via its official Twitter handle. Ahead of the official launch, we bring you all the rumoured features and specifications that may come with the new Vivo V25 Pro.

Vivo V25 Pro software

Vivo V25 Pro is speculated to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor. The chipset currently powers the Oppe Reno 8 and OnePlus Nord 2T. It is said to come in a single RAM model. It may pack 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage.

The handset is said to come with virtual RAM technology. Users will be able to extend RAM on the device virtually by up to 4GB.

The smartphone will run on the company’s own FunTouch operating system. It may be equipped with FunTouch OS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system.

Vivo V25 Pro camera

To perform camera duties, the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro will have a triple camera at the back. The handset is said to come with a 64MP main sensor with an ultra-wide and a macro/depth sensor. Vivo has already confirmed that the phone will have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Super Night portrait mode. Other camera feature that may come with the device is Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

For selfies, the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone is said to have a 32MP Eye auto-focus (AF) sensor at the front.

Vivo V25 Pro design

Vivo V25 Pro is teased to come with a 3D curved screen. In the teaser videos, one can see a water drop notch at the top-front screen. The Nsmartphone will be offered in Blue and Black colour variants. It will feature colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. In one of the teaser videos, Vivo V25 Pro can be seen changing its colour from Turquoise to Blue when exposed to sunlight.

Vivo V25 Pro battery and pricing

Vivo V25 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4,830mAh battery. The smartphone is speculated to come with wired fast charging support with a 66watt charging adapter.

The Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will be a mid-range smartphone. It is likely to be priced between ₹35,000- ₹40,000 for the Indian market.