Vivo V25 Pro launch on August 17: What we know so far

Vivo V25 Pro will debut in India on August 17. The upcoming mid-range device is teased by the company to come with a colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone via its official Twitter handle. Ahead of the official launch, we bring you all the rumoured features and specifications that may come with the new Vivo V25 Pro.

