Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India soon. Smartphone brand Vivo has announced to unveil its Vivo V25 Pro phone in India on August 17, 2022. The company took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the same. “No more waiting to experience the long-awaited #MagicalPhone. Block Your Date for the launch day now! ​The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM," the tweet states.

Vivo is expected to announce the standard Vivo V25 along with the Pro model at the event. The upcoming smartphone series will be available in the country via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has created a microsite of the upcoming series. The web page shows curved displays with a water drop-style notch at the centre. Vivo says that the smartphones will come with a ‘one-piece narrow frame to fit perfectly in the hand.’

No more waiting to experience the long-awaited #MagicalPhone.

Block Your Date for the launch day now! ​

The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM. ​



Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtG5Qar#vivoV25Pro #DelightEveryMoment #V25Series #LaunchingSoon pic.twitter.com/6b3QptOS9u — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 11, 2022

The new series is also teased to feature colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. In the teaser video shared on Twitter, Vivo V25 Pro can be seen changing its colour from Turquoise to Blue when exposed to sunlight.

In the images, Vivo V25 Pro can be seen featuring a triple camera setup at the back. It is rumoured to come with camera features like hybrid image stabilization, super night mode, bokeh flare portrait etc.

The smartphone is confirmed to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor. The device will pack 8GB which can be extended using the virtual RAM technology. Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will house a 4,830mAh battery unit. It may come with support for 66W fast charging.