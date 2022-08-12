Vivo V25 series launch date in India announced: Check details1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM IST
- Vivo V25 series will comprise of Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25. The new smartphones will come with 3D curved screen
Listen to this article
Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India soon. Smartphone brand Vivo has announced to unveil its Vivo V25 Pro phone in India on August 17, 2022. The company took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the same. “No more waiting to experience the long-awaited #MagicalPhone. Block Your Date for the launch day now! The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM," the tweet states.