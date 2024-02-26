Vivo V30 Series confirmed to debut in India on March 7: Here's everything we know so far
Vivo gears up for V30 series launch in India, highlighting the Pro model's 50MP triple rear camera, 50MP selfie camera, and 80W fast charging. The series boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery for robust performance.
Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of its V30 series in India. The company has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of two smartphones, namely the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro, with a dedicated landing page on its website providing a sneak peek into the features and design.