Vivo gears up for V30 series launch in India, highlighting the Pro model's 50MP triple rear camera, 50MP selfie camera, and 80W fast charging. The series boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery for robust performance.

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of its V30 series in India. The company has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of two smartphones, namely the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro, with a dedicated landing page on its website providing a sneak peek into the features and design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch of the Vivo V30 series in India will take place on March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM. As per Gadgets 360, it is set to be unveiled in Thailand on February 28. The landing page showcases the Vivo V30 Pro model, offering a comprehensive view of its design and highlighting its imminent availability in three distinct color options for the Indian market.

Vivo has specifically tailored the V30 series for the Indian audience, revealing three vibrant color choices – Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green. The Pro model is set to impress photography enthusiasts with its triple rear camera setup, as disclosed on the landing page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the standout features of the Vivo V30 series is its 3D curved AMOLED screen, boasting a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, users can expect a robust performance with a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without compromising on power.

Media reports have shed light on some of the expected specifications of the Vivo V30 Pro, including a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an equally impressive 50MP selfie camera. The Pro model is anticipated to support rapid 80W fast charging through a USB Type-C port, enhancing user convenience.

Interestingly, there are speculations that the V30 Pro might be introduced in global markets as a rebranded Vivo S18 Pro, previously launched in China in December. Although the processor details for the V30 series are yet to be officially revealed, its rumored Chinese counterpart was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

