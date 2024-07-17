Vivo V40 and V40 Pro could launch in India this August with Zeiss optics: Report
Vivo V40 and V40 Pro expected to debut in India soon with Zeiss Optics cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, and support for 5G connectivity.
The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are anticipated to hit the Indian market shortly as successors to the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro, which were released in March. While the base model has already made its debut in several international markets, a recent report hints at the imminent launch of both the standard and Pro variants of the Vivo V40 series in India. These upcoming Indian models are also expected to feature cameras backed by Zeiss optics.