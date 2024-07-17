Vivo V40 and V40 Pro could launch in India this August with Zeiss optics: Report

Vivo V40 and V40 Pro expected to debut in India soon with Zeiss Optics cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, and support for 5G connectivity.

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are anticipated to hit the Indian market shortly as successors to the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro, which were released in March. While the base model has already made its debut in several international markets, a recent report hints at the imminent launch of both the standard and Pro variants of the Vivo V40 series in India. These upcoming Indian models are also expected to feature cameras backed by Zeiss optics.

Vivo V40, V40 Pro India Launch Timeline (Leaked) According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing unnamed industry insiders, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are likely to launch in India in August this year. The report further suggests that both models will come equipped with Zeiss Optics cameras, supporting multifocal portraits.

Vivo V40 Specifications The Vivo V40, which has been unveiled globally, boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone operates on FuntouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V40 features a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and another 50MP sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera system is complemented by an Aura light unit. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 50MP front camera.

The Vivo V40 comes with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired FlashCharge. It includes dual-SIM capabilities, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the device boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

