Vivo is anticipated to launch its V40 series in the Indian market, following reports that suggest the series will succeed the V30 lineup. The forthcoming series is likely to include the V40 and the V40 Pro.

A report from 91Mobiles indicates that the Vivo V40 series is anticipated to come with a 5,500mAh battery and is likely to be launched in India in August. This series is claimed to be the "slimmest phone" in its category. Both models are expected to have an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water.

Additionally, the new devices might feature a 3D curved display and an Infinity Eye Camera module. The camera setup is expected to include Zeiss Optics, with support for multifocal portraits.

The report also suggests that the phones might have a cushioning structure for enhanced durability. The Vivo V40 is expected to share the same specifications as its European variant.

Anticipated specifications of Vivo V40

In the European market, the Vivo V40 boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is capable of achieving peak brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of the camera setup, the Vivo V40 features a dual rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 50MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!