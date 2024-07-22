Vivo V40, V40 Pro to hit Indian markets soon with 3D Curved display and 80W fast charging: Report
Vivo's upcoming V40 series in India is expected to be the 'slimmest phone' with a 5,500mAh battery, IP68 rating, and 3D curved display. The devices might also include Zeiss Optics and a cushioning structure for durability.
Vivo is anticipated to launch its V40 series in the Indian market, following reports that suggest the series will succeed the V30 lineup. The forthcoming series is likely to include the V40 and the V40 Pro.