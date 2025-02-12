Vivo is gearing up to introduce the Vivo V50 in India on 17th February as the successor to last year’s Vivo V40. The upcoming mid-range premium smartphone is expected to rival competitors such as the OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro in the sub- ₹40,000 segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of its official launch, pre-reservation details of the device have surfaced online. According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, customers will be able to pre-book the Vivo V50 from 16th February. Leaked promotional material also suggests that those who pre-reserve the handset will be eligible for a one-year extended warranty and a one-year screen damage protection plan (V-Shield) at a discounted price.

Expected Specifications and Features Reports indicate that the Vivo V50 will retain several key features of its predecessor, the Vivo V40. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, offering improved performance. In terms of optics, the handset is tipped to feature a dual rear camera system with two 50MP sensors. For selfies, a 50MP front-facing camera is also expected. The design is anticipated to be similar to the V40 series.

One of the most notable upgrades is in battery capacity. The Vivo V50 is rumoured to pack a larger 6,000mAh battery, an increase from the 5,500mAh unit seen on the previous model. Charging capabilities are also expected to improve, with support for 90W fast charging, up from the 80W on its predecessor. Additionally, the handset is speculated to come with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, enhancing its resistance to dust and water. This level of durability is generally seen in high-end flagship devices.

Pricing Details Tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that the Vivo V50 could launch at a starting price of ₹37,999. However, he remains sceptical about the accuracy of this figure, only confirming that the pricing will remain under ₹40,000. For context, the Vivo V40 debuted in India at ₹34,999, implying a possible ₹3,000 price hike for the new model.