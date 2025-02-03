Vivo V50 India launch soon: How it could differ from the Vivo V40

The Vivo V50 is expected to launch later this month. Here's how it might differ from the Vivo V40, based on reports.

The Vivo V50 is expected to launch soon in India and will be the next mid-range smartphone from Vivo, featuring Zeiss-powered optics to bring a flagship-level camera experience to the mid-range segment. It will be the direct successor to last year's Vivo V40. Now, ahead of the launch, let's take a look at the expected specifications of the device, which include the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a quad-curved display.

Here's how it may compare to the Vivo V40: Performance And More According to reports, the Vivo V50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, making it similar to the Vivo V40, which also features the same 4nm processor.

Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar states that the Vivo V50 5G will sport a quad-curved display, similar to the flagship Vivo X200 Pro. This would differentiate it from the Vivo V40, which features a 3D curved display.

Yogesh Brar also provides details about the phone’s design, stating that it could be available in a new Rose Red colour, likely inspired by Indian weddings. The device is expected to have a slim form factor and pack a 6,000mAh battery. In comparison, the Vivo V40 features a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. The Vivo V40 also gets an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same level of protection in the Vivo V50.

Display And Camera As for the display, reports suggest that the Vivo V50 could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. If true, this would be a departure from the Vivo V40, which has a slightly larger 6.78-inch curved panel with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V50 is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the Vivo V40 offers a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It remains to be seen whether this rumoured camera setup will be confirmed.

As for the selfie camera, the Vivo V50 is expected to retain a 50MP front-facing shooter, similar to the Vivo V40.

When is Vivo V50 launching? Vivo India has already shared a teaser on X, stating: “The promise of forever is about get picture perfect. vivo V50 coming soon to make weddings, pro." This confirms the launch, and the phone is expected to be released soon. Reports suggest that the launch could take place this month, in February itself.