The Vivo V50 is set to be the next camera-centric mid-range device from Vivo. The brand has already confirmed that the phone will be launching in India, as evident from its landing page on the India website. The landing page, along with several leaks, provides a lot of information about the upcoming smartphone. Based on this, let us tell you 5 things we already know about the Vivo V50, which will be the successor to the Vivo V40 launched last year.

Premium Design With Curved Display The Vivo V50 is confirmed to be launching with a quad-curved display, and this will give the phone a much more premium look compared to its similarly priced counterparts. The rear design of the phone has also been revealed, providing plenty of details about what we can expect. The phone will be offered in three colours: Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey.

Dual-Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics The product page also confirms the camera setup of the device, which will be a dual-camera arrangement powered by Zeiss optics. Vivo states that the main camera will be a 50-megapixel Zeiss main sensor. Additionally, there will be a 50-megapixel Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera. The 50 MP main camera and the Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera will be complemented by a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Aura Light also makes a comeback, but with added improvements. Vivo, this time, has added a feature called AI Studio Light Portrait 2.0, which essentially allows for much improved night portraits.

ZEISS Portraits And Wedding-Focused Features Vivo is well known for its portrait capabilities, and that's why the V50 will offer various bokeh effects powered by Zeiss technology. These include options like Street Portrait at 35mm, Landscape Portrait at 23mm (which provides a Zeiss second-style bokeh), and Classic Portrait at 50mm, offering the iconic Zeiss Biotar style bokeh.

There are also several colour looks specifically tuned for Indian weddings, such as Prosecco, Neo Retro, and Pastel. You can even add wedding vibes to your photos by applying colour-adapted borders, thanks to the Wedding Frame feature.

Could Be Powered By Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 While Vivo hasn’t revealed the exact processor yet, reports suggest that the device could come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. However, what the website does confirm is that the Vivo V50 will come with a 60-month smooth experience guarantee. Additionally, various AI features will be available, including Transcript Assist, Vivo Live Call Translation, Circle to Search from Google, and Google Gemini. The phone will run Android 15 out of the box, with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 15 on top.