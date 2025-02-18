Here's how the Vivo V50, the latest mid-range addition to Vivo's V-Series, compares to its predecessor.vivo

Vivo, on Monday, launched the latest V-series device in India, namely the Vivo V50. It is the successor to last year's Vivo V40, which, just like the Vivo V50, offers Zeiss optics at a mid-range pricing. Naturally, it is intriguing to know how the Vivo V50 has improved upon the Vivo V40, being the latest generation smartphone. Here, let us give you a direct comparison of the Vivo V50 and the Vivo V40, looking at how they compare and what's new. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Performance And Battery The Vivo V50 and the Vivo V40 both feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12 GB of RAM on offer. However, the base model comes with 8 GB of RAM, and you can equip this one with up to 512 GB of storage. The Vivo V40, too, has 8 GB of RAM in the base model and 12 GB of RAM in the top-end model, with support for 12 GB of storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the battery, there is a 6000 mAh battery in the V50, which supports 90W fast charging, compared to the Vivo V40's 5500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Design And Display When it comes to the display, there are major differences. The Vivo V50 has a quad-curved panel, which replaces the dual-edge curved design panel of the Vivo V40. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo V50 has a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with support for 4500 nits peak brightness, resulting in 388 pixels per inch. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, supporting 4500 nits peak brightness and 453 PPI.

As for the design, both phones look almost identical, but the Vivo V50 certainly offers better durability, thanks to its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, compared to the IP68 dust and water resistance rating of the Vivo V40. The Vivo V50 also comes in several new colours, including Titanium Grey, Rose Red, and Starry Night, whereas the Vivo V40 came in Lotus Purple, Genesis Blue, and Titanium Grey.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Camera Experience The camera is certainly a highlight of both devices, powered by Zeiss optics. On paper, the specs are quite similar. The Vivo V50 gets a 50 MP main wide camera alongside a 50 MP ultrawide shooter. This camera can record 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p video at 30 fps. There's also a 50 MP selfie camera that can record in 4K at 30 fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo V40, on the other hand, has almost identical camera specs, including the same 50 MP selfie camera with Zeiss branding.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Price And More The Vivo V50 starts at ₹34,999 for the base 8 GB + 128 GB model and goes all the way up to ₹40,999 for the top-end 12 GB + 512 GB variant.

As for the Vivo V40, the base model retails for ₹34,999, but the top-end model with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM is priced at Rs41,999, which is ₹1,000 more than the top model of the Vivo V50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Software And Biometrics The Vivo V50 runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and it is guaranteed to receive up to 3 years of major OS upgrades. In comparison, the Vivo V40 launched with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

As for biometrics, both the Vivo V50 and Vivo V40 feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners.