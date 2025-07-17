Vivo V60 leak hints at Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 6,500mAh battery and triple cameras: Launch timeline tipped

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to unveil the successor to its V50 smartphone in India next month. The upcoming Vivo V60, expected to launch on 19 August, has been the subject of several leaks, revealing key specifications, colour variants, and even design renders ahead of its official debut.

According to noted tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Vivo V60 could come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a notable upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 featured in the V50. The handset is also said to pack a massive 6,500mAh battery, potentially supporting 90W fast charging, as hinted by recent TUV and SIRIM listings.

Brar suggests that the upcoming smartphone may continue the brand’s focus on photography, possibly offering 50MP cameras, although the exact camera configuration remains unclear. The leaked renders point to a triple rear camera setup, arranged uniquely within a pill-shaped camera island, with an additional lens and LED flash positioned alongside it. Vivo’s branding appears on the bottom-left corner of the rear panel.

In terms of aesthetics, the Vivo V60 could be launched in three distinct colour options: Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold, further adding to its premium appeal.

Adding to the excitement, the tipster also claims that Vivo might introduce OriginOS, its custom user interface based on Android 16, in India alongside the new handset. This would mark the first appearance of OriginOS in the Indian market, offering a fresh user experience compared to the company’s traditional Funtouch OS.

