Vivo V70, V70 Elite and X200T tipped for January 2026 India launch

Vivo is said to be gearing up for a busy start to 2026, with multiple smartphones tipped to arrive in the Indian market. Fresh leaks now suggest possible launch timelines and expected prices for the Vivo V70 series, along with the Vivo X200T and X300 FE.

Multiple Vivo launches tipped for January 2026 According to a leak shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo could introduce as many as three smartphones in India towards the end of January 2026. These are said to include the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo X200T. The Vivo X300 FE, meanwhile, is expected to arrive later, although an exact launch window has not been revealed.

While Vivo has not confirmed any of these details, the timing suggests the brand is planning to refresh both its V and X line-ups early next year.

Vivo V70 configuration and colour options The leak claims that the standard Vivo V70 may launch in a single memory variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of design, the handset is said to be offered in Red and Yellow colour options, indicating a focus on bold finishes.

However, certification listings have hinted at additional configurations, suggesting that more variants could be introduced closer to launch.

Expected prices for V70, X200T and X300 FE In terms of pricing, the tipster suggests that the Vivo V70 could be priced at around Rs. 45,000 in India. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to sit slightly higher, with a reported price of approximately Rs. 50,000.

The Vivo X200T is said to launch at around Rs. 55,000, while the more premium Vivo X300 FE could debut at close to Rs. 60,000. These figures are described as tentative, and final prices may change when the devices are officially announced.

Vivo V70 spotted on certification platforms The Vivo V70 has recently appeared on several certification and benchmarking platforms, offering a clearer picture of what to expect. A listing on the FCC website suggests the phone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and may run on Android 16 out of the box.

Connectivity features are expected to include 5G support, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi. The device has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, indicating an India launch is in the pipeline.