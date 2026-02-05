Vivo V70, V70 Elite to launch in India on 19 February: Expected price, specs and more

Vivo is all set to launch its mid-range V70 lineup in India on 19 February at 12 noon. The latest upgrade to the V70 series will include the V70 and V70 Elite with the company’s latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Here’s a look at everything to expect from the V70 lineup.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite: What’s confirmed so far? Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, with a promised AnTuTu score of over 1.8 million. The phone will come with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on its predecessor. Both devices are said to come with an aluminium frame with curved edges.

Vivo V70 series will debut in India soon

The phones have also been confirmed to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and support for IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. They will also feature an X-axis linear motor for improved haptics performance.

Advertisement

The V70 Elite will come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It will feature a 1.5K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

As for optics, the V70 Elite will come with a triple camera setup with ZEISS branding. It will pack a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing shooter will also be a 50MP ZEISS-branded lens with a 92-degree field of view (FoV).

The V70 Elite will come in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour variants. Meanwhile, the V70 will come in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow variants.

Vivo V70 series expected pricing: Vivo V60 launched in India at a price of ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The recent memory chip shortage has led to an increase in prices of most new phones and could also lead to the V70 being priced slightly higher, perhaps around the ₹40,000 mark.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the V70 Elite is the first such phone in the series, but the more powerful processor and faster RAM and storage suggest that Vivo could position it as a premium product around the ₹50,000 price point.