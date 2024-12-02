Vivo X200 Series India launch confirmed via Amazon listing: What all to expect

Tech giant Vivo is gearing up to unveil its flagship X200 series in India, with the devices now listed on e-commerce platform Amazon, hinting at the availability of the smartphone and several key features.

While the official launch date remains under wraps, teasers suggest that the Indian variants will mirror the specifications of their Chinese counterparts.

Notably, Vivo has decided not to bring the mini variant to India, limiting the lineup to the standard X200 and the X200 Pro models.

The Vivo X200 could boast a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display with support for PWM dimming, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Moreover, the Chinese counterpart is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. True to its customer-friendly approach, Vivo is expected to include a charger in the retail box.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a triple-camera setup on the X200, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The X200 Pro could feature several enhancements, including an LTPO display panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and ultra-slim 1.63mm bezels. Its camera system is anticipated to include a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor and Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, enabling advanced features such as 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps.

Notably, the Pro variant is anticipated to house a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Both models are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, fabricated on a 3nm process and equipped with a Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.6GHz, promising exceptional performance.

According to the media reports, price speculation suggests the X200 Pro could cost under ₹90,000, while the standard X200 might be priced under ₹70,000. As anticipation builds, further details, including official pricing, are expected in the coming weeks.

