Vivo X200 Series leak: 50MP Camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC tipped
Vivo’s upcoming flagship, rumored to be the X200, is expected to feature a 50MP Sony camera, a 3x telephoto lens, and a 1.5K display. The Pro model will likely include a 200MP telephoto lens and advanced imaging tech.
Tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch its new flagship smartphone, with a flurry of recent rumors offering intriguing insights into what could be the Vivo X200. According to popular leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, the device, which is rumored to be the Vivo X200, features a “small straight screen imaging flagship" design.