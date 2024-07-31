Vivo X200 Series leak: 50MP Camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC tipped

Tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch its new flagship smartphone, with a flurry of recent rumors offering intriguing insights into what could be the Vivo X200. According to popular leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, the device, which is rumored to be the Vivo X200, features a “small straight screen imaging flagship" design.

The leaked information points to the standard Vivo X200 being equipped with a primary 50MP Sony camera sensor and a 3x telephoto lens. There is also speculation about an additional lens, though specifics about this third lens remain undisclosed.

The leak also highlights the display characteristics of the device. It is expected to feature a slimmer bezel design with a locally manufactured 1.5K panel. However, details about the screen’s refresh rate and exact dimensions are yet to be revealed.

In line with earlier rumors, the standard X200 is anticipated to sport a flat, smaller screen, contrasting with the curved display of the Pro variant. Both models are expected to run on the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which incorporates ARM's new Cortex-X925 performance architecture.

Additionally, DCS hints at a new, high-density silicon battery with a substantial capacity for the Vivo X200, although the exact capacity remains unknown. The Vivo X200 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a four-sided curved design, a 1.5K resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may also incorporate an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Pro model’s camera setup is expected to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, supported by BluePrint imaging technologies. These technologies are believed to feature True-TCG HDR support, the debut BluePrint Imaging chips, and a new BluePrint Algorithm Matrix.

The Vivo X200 series is slated for a launch in October this year, with more information likely to surface in the months leading up to the release.

