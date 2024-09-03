Vivo X200 Series leaks: Premium display, powerful performance and advanced cameras expected
Leaks suggest Vivo's X200 series, launching in October, will include the X200, X200 Plus, and X200 Pro. The X200 Pro may feature a 1.5K display, 50MP and 200MP cameras, Dimensity 94000 chipset, and 6,000mAh battery.
Chinese tech giant Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its X200 series smartphones in the latter half of October. According to recent leaks from the reliable source Digital Chat Station on Weibo, there is a detailed look at what could be the Vivo X200 Pro's specifications for the Chinese market.