Leaks suggest Vivo's X200 series, launching in October, will include the X200, X200 Plus, and X200 Pro. The X200 Pro may feature a 1.5K display, 50MP and 200MP cameras, Dimensity 94000 chipset, and 6,000mAh battery.

Chinese tech giant Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its X200 series smartphones in the latter half of October. According to recent leaks from the reliable source Digital Chat Station on Weibo, there is a detailed look at what could be the Vivo X200 Pro's specifications for the Chinese market.

Vivo X200 Pro: Leaked Features and Specifications Reportedly, this highly anticipated lineup is said to include three models: the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Plus, and Vivo X200 Pro.

The leaked information suggests that the Vivo X200 Pro will likely boast a 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display, characterized by extremely narrow bezels, promising an immersive visual experience, adds the report. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected to be part of this premium package. Earlier rumors have pointed out that this display could be 6.7 inches in size, utilizing OLED technology for vibrant color reproduction.

On the photography front, the Vivo X200 Pro is rumored to house a 50MP primary camera with a large aperture, ensuring excellent low-light performance. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a remarkable 200MP periscope telephoto camera, catering to users who seek advanced zoom capabilities and detailed macro shots.

Under the hood, the Vivo X200 Pro might be driven by the powerful Dimensity 94000 chipset, coupled with a massive 6,000mAh silicon battery, promising extended usage on a single charge. Other anticipated features include IP68/69 certification for dust and water resistance and an X-axis motor for refined haptic feedback. The term "GYDDY" mentioned in the leak implies that the Vivo X200 Pro will come equipped with all the high-end features one would expect in a flagship device.

Vivo X200: Expected Design and Specifications The report adds that there have been speculations surrounding the Vivo X200 model as well. Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo X200 might be powered by the Dimensity 9400 SoC and could sport a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. The camera system is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a periscope camera capable of 3x optical zoom, with a 70mm focal length and macro functionality.

The Vivo X200 is also rumored to pack a 5,500 or 5,600mAh battery, which might include support for wireless charging, making it a well-rounded device in terms of both performance and convenience.

