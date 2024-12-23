The Vivo X200 is the latest flagship by Vivo in India, offering a top-end camera system. The phone retails for ₹66,000, and it will directly compete with the OnePlus 13 when it launches in India. This is because OnePlus is known for launching phones around the same price bracket, especially its flagships. Once the OnePlus 13 launches, both the sister companies, Vivo and OnePlus, owned by BBK Electronics, will have two flagships competing with each other.

We already know most of the OnePlus 13 specifications because the device has already launched in China and is expected to be the same for the global counterpart. So here, based on the information we have, let us compare both phones.

OnePlus 13 vs Vivo X200: Performance Starting with the Vivo X200, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is the current flagship by MediaTek and is based on TSMC’s 3nm architecture. It is a flagship chipset and trades blows with the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the OnePlus 13.

Overall, both processors are quite fast, and you wouldn’t notice differences in day-to-day usage. In fact, they are quite similar in terms of synthetic benchmarks as well.

As for the battery, both are closely matched here as well, with the OnePlus 13 coming with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging, while the Vivo X200 gets a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

OnePlus 13 vs Vivo X200: Camera Coming to the optics, the OnePlus 13 gets a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, while the Vivo X200 also comes with its specialised camera tuning with Zeiss.

The OnePlus 13 features a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. Similarly, Vivo also offers a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. Both phones have a 32MP selfie camera. On paper, both are quite similar, but in real-world usage, both phones have differences, especially with Zeiss-style lens processing on offer with Vivo. We will be able to tell which camera outshines the other once the OnePlus 13 officially launches.

OnePlus 13 vs Vivo X200: Display and Build Quality The Vivo X200 gets a decently sized 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display, which carries a Full HD+ resolution, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes for 460 pixels per inch.

The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, gets an LTPO AMOLED panel that measures 6.82 inches, carries a QHD+ resolution, supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and offers 510 pixels per inch, which is slightly sharper than the 460 pixels per inch of the Vivo X200. Additionally, the OnePlus has an LTPO panel, while the Vivo does not.

As for the design, both phones are made of glass and metal, with OnePlus also offering a vegan leather finish with one of the colour options. Both phones also have dual IP ratings with IP68 and IP69 resistance.

However, the OnePlus is slightly heavier, weighing 210 grams versus the Vivo X200’s 197 grams, which is primarily due to the slightly larger display.

OnePlus 13 vs Vivo X200: Software and Biometrics The OnePlus 13 global variant will run OxygenOS, based on Android 15.

The Vivo X200, on the other hand, comes with FunTouch OS 15, also based on Android 15, and offers the same update policy of four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

In terms of biometrics, the OnePlus 13 features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, whereas the Vivo X200 comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, which is slightly inferior compared to the ultrasonic technology.

Additional Features The OnePlus 13 gets USB 3.2, whereas the Vivo X200 only offers USB 2.0.