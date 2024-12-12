Vivo X200, X200 Pro launched: Vivo India has launched its much-awaited X200 series, marking a significant entry into the premium smartphone segment. The new range includes the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro. Both devices feature the powerful MediaTek chipset.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro Pricing The Vivo X200 comes at a starting price of ₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Vivo X200 Pro is priced at ₹94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The smartphones will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024, via Amazon and other platforms. Buyers can also avail of a 10 per cent cashback offer when purchasing through select HDFC Bank cards, adding extra value to the already attractive price points.

Specifications In terms of specifications, both devices are equipped with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on the advanced 3nm process. This powerful chip includes a Cortex-X925 performance core, which can reach a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and more.

The Vivo X200 sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, offering exceptional visuals with support for HDR10+, PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone’s large 5,800mAh battery supports 90W wired charging, ensuring rapid power-ups, with a charger bundled in the retail box.

On the photography front, the Vivo X200 features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo X200 Pro shares a similar display with the standard model, but comes with a few enhancements. These include an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and slimmer 1.63mm bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. The Pro version is also equipped with a powerful 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, providing superior zoom capabilities.