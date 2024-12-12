Vivo X200, X200 Pro launched: Vivo India has launched the X200 series, including the X200 and X200 Pro smartphones. Prices start at ₹ 65,999 and ₹ 94,999, respectively. The devices feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro launched: Vivo India has launched its much-awaited X200 series, marking a significant entry into the premium smartphone segment. The new range includes the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro. Both devices feature the powerful MediaTek chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo X200, X200 Pro Pricing The Vivo X200 comes at a starting price of ₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Vivo X200 Pro is priced at ₹94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The smartphones will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024, via Amazon and other platforms. Buyers can also avail of a 10 per cent cashback offer when purchasing through select HDFC Bank cards, adding extra value to the already attractive price points.

Specifications In terms of specifications, both devices are equipped with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on the advanced 3nm process. This powerful chip includes a Cortex-X925 performance core, which can reach a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo X200 sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, offering exceptional visuals with support for HDR10+, PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone’s large 5,800mAh battery supports 90W wired charging, ensuring rapid power-ups, with a charger bundled in the retail box.

On the photography front, the Vivo X200 features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo X200 Pro shares a similar display with the standard model, but comes with a few enhancements. These include an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and slimmer 1.63mm bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. The Pro version is also equipped with a powerful 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, providing superior zoom capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}