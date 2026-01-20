Vivo X200T India launch confirmed for January 27: Here's what to expect

Vivo has confirmed the India launch of its next premium smartphone, the Vivo X200T. The handset will expand the company’s X200 series, which debuted last year, and will sit alongside the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Here is everything that has been announced so far, along with key rumours.

Vivo X200T India launch date confirmed In an official social media announcement, Vivo revealed that the Vivo X200T will launch in India on January 27 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorised offline retail outlets across the country.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ and Android 16 The Vivo X200T will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This processor is positioned just below the Dimensity 9500, which is used in the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. For comparison, the existing Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are equipped with the standard Dimensity 9400.

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. This version of Vivo’s custom interface was first introduced with the X300 series in December 2025.

Vivo X200T price expectations in India Vivo has not officially disclosed the pricing of the X200T yet. However, reports suggest that the handset could be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India. If accurate, it is expected to sit close to the Vivo X200 FE within the company’s current lineup.

Display, battery and other specifications tipped According to leaks, the Vivo X200T may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-702 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 ultra-wide lens.

The handset is also rumoured to pack a large 6,200mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. It could be offered in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options.