Vivo X300 series India prices leak ahead of 2 December launch: Here's how much it can cost

Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming X300 series will arrive in India on 2 December, only weeks after its debut in China and its global rollout. The line-up includes the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, and a recent leak now offers a clearer picture of what the base model might cost in the country.

Leaked prices suggest strong competition for OnePlus 15 Tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared the claimed India pricing for the standard Vivo X300. According to the leak, the model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage carries a box price of Rs. 89,999 at maximum retail value, though it may be available for less once sales begin.

The 12 GB and 256 GB configuration is tipped to launch at Rs. 74,999, while the 16 GB and 512 GB option could be sold at Rs. 80,999. At these levels, the phone is expected to compete directly with the recently released OnePlus 15.

Teleconverter kit price also surfaces Alongside the handset prices, the tipster has also revealed the cost of Vivo’s Telephoto Extender Kit. The add-on is said to be priced at Rs. 20,999 and includes Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses designed to boost the phone’s optical zoom capabilities. The accessory features NFC for automatic detection and can trigger a dedicated Teleconverter Mode inside the camera app.

India-exclusive colour rumoured In a separate post, Choudhary hinted at a new India-only colour option for the Vivo X300. The shade, reportedly called Summit Red, has not been detailed further. The global version comes in Mist Blue and Phantom Black, while the X300 Pro is offered in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.

Powerful hardware confirmed Vivo has already disclosed some of the key specifications of the upcoming series. Both models will be powered by MediaTek’s 3 nm Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with the VS1 Pro Imaging chip and the V3 Plus Imaging chip. They will ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

