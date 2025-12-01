Vivo X300, X300 Pro launching in India tomorrow: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and more

Vivo's next generation flagship lineup, the X300 and X300 Pro, will be launching in India tomorrow, i.e. 2 December. The new phones will come with ZEISS optics and will be taking on the likes of the Oppo X9 series, OnePlus 15 and the iQOO 15.

Where to watch the launch? The Vivo X300 series will be launched in India at an event slated for 12 PM. The event will be broadcast on the company's official YouTube channel. For ease of access, we have embedded an official streaming link to the event below.

Vivo X300 series: What's confirmed so far? Vivo has confirmed that the X300 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, the latest processor from the company which takes on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip seen on the likes of the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15.

The X300 has been confirmed to come with a 200 MP primary shooter while the X300 Pro will come with a 200 MP telephoto lens.

The new phones will run on the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, ditching the FuntouchOS seen on their predecessor.

Vivo X300 series specs Vivo has already launched the X300 and X300 Pro in China and other global markets, which gives us a decent idea of what to expect from the devices in India.

The vanilla X300 features a 6.31 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with Armour Glass protection and 2160 Hz PWM dimming for minimising eye strain during night time reading. Meanwhile, the X300 Pro features a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with the same peak brightness and PWM dimming numbers. Both phones come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, which should protect them from up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

For optics, the X300 features a triple camera setup with a 200 MP Samsung HPB primary shooter, a 50 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50 MP Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens. The front of the phone packs a 50 MP shooter.

The X300 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50 MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter, a 20 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 200 MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens. It features a 50 MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

As for battery, the X300 packs a 6,040 mAh battery while the X300 Pro is equipped with a 6,510 mAh battery. Both phones come with support for 90 W wired fast charging and 40 W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 series pricing As per leaks, the X300 could begin at around the ₹75,000 mark with offers, which would put it on par with the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15. Meanwhile, the X300 Pro has been tipped to be priced around the ₹1,10,000 mark, which could put it in the Oppo X9 Pro territory.