Vivo X500 series Europe launch on October 27: Expected camera specs, battery capacity and key features

Vivo launched the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in China on September 21, 2026. The company’s European online store has scheduled a launch event for October 27 at 4 pm CET, with pre-orders opening around the event and sales scheduled to begin on November 5.

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The European store is also advertising early-bird vouchers worth up to €120, along with promotional bundles and accessory offers. Availability and offers may vary by market.

Vivo X500 series: Expected features, specifications, cameras and battery details The vivo X500 series is expected to focus on flagship photography, professional video recording, AI-powered productivity and battery performance. The lineup is expected to include the vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, with the top-end model tipped to feature a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera and advanced image stabilisation.

The phones are expected to run OriginOS 7 and feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series processors, large batteries and fast charging support.

Expected key features Camera and video: The X500 Pro Max is expected to feature a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, CIPA 7.0 stabilisation and compatibility with a 400mm-equivalent telephoto extender. The Pro model is expected to offer a 64MP telephoto camera and support for a 200mm-equivalent extender.

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Both Pro models are expected to support 4K video recording at 120fps, native 4K 240fps high-frame-rate video and Cinematic Pro Log Video with a claimed dynamic range of 17 EV. The standard X500 is expected to offer Cinematic Portrait features and film-inspired colour options.

Performance The X500 Pro and Pro Max are expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, reportedly built on TSMC's 2nm process. The standard model is expected to feature the Dimensity 9600M.

Battery and charging The lineup is expected to feature batteries ranging from 6,510mAh to 7,800mAh, with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging across the three models. Second-generation semi-solid-state battery technology is expected to support operation at temperatures as low as -20°C.

Display and design The Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color display, while the Pro and standard models are tipped to have 6.36-inch and 6.59-inch displays, respectively. The series is also expected to offer up to 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanning.

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Software and AI OriginOS 7 is expected to bring floating-window multitasking, AI-powered recording and transcription, screenshot recognition, automated reminders and expanded connectivity with Apple devices.