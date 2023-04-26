Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India. Check price, specifications and more2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:04 PM IST
- The Vivo X90 series boasts impressive displays. The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ technology, and a 2,800 x 1,260-pixel resolution.
Vivo launched its latest flagship series, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, in India. The key features of these smartphones include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120W fast charging capability, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Interested buyers can now pre-order these smartphones in India.
