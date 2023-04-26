Home / Technology / News /  Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India. Check price, specifications and more
Vivo launched its latest flagship series, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, in India. The key features of these smartphones include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120W fast charging capability, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Interested buyers can now pre-order these smartphones in India.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro: Price and offers

The recently launched Vivo X90 series is available in India in two variants. The first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at 59,999. The second variant provides 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at 63,999. These smartphones come in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour variants.

On the other hand, Vivo X90 Pro is available in a single storage variant that includes 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at 84,999 and comes in a Vegan Leather finish and Legendary Black colour variant.

Both smartphones are now open for pre-booking in India, offering an 8,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI bank cards. These phones will be available for purchase on May 5 through Flipkart and Vivo's e-store.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X90 series boasts impressive displays. The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ technology, and a 2,800 x 1,260-pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a similar display but with a 2K resolution.

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. They run on the Android 13-based FunTouch OS custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Vivo X90 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS, a 12MP portrait sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Both smartphones also have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

As for battery life, the Vivo X90 has a 4,810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with a 4,870mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

 

 

 

 

