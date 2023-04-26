Vivo launched its latest flagship series, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, in India. The key features of these smartphones include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120W fast charging capability, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Interested buyers can now pre-order these smartphones in India.
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro: Price and offers
The recently launched Vivo X90 series is available in India in two variants. The first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at ₹59,999. The second variant provides 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at ₹63,999. These smartphones come in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour variants.
On the other hand, Vivo X90 Pro is available in a single storage variant that includes 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹84,999 and comes in a Vegan Leather finish and Legendary Black colour variant.
Both smartphones are now open for pre-booking in India, offering an ₹8,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI bank cards. These phones will be available for purchase on May 5 through Flipkart and Vivo's e-store.
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro: Specifications
The Vivo X90 series boasts impressive displays. The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ technology, and a 2,800 x 1,260-pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a similar display but with a 2K resolution.
Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. They run on the Android 13-based FunTouch OS custom skin out of the box.
In terms of camera, the Vivo X90 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS, a 12MP portrait sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Both smartphones also have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.
As for battery life, the Vivo X90 has a 4,810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with a 4,870mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.