Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro: Price and offers

The recently launched Vivo X90 series is available in India in two variants. The first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at ₹59,999. The second variant provides 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at ₹63,999. These smartphones come in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour variants.