Vivo Y20T, the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone maker, has been launched in India on Monday. The device comes with Extended RAM 2.0 technology, that can borrow up to 1GB of idle internal storage to bump up the RAM of the device to 7GB for memory-intensive tasks. The Vivo Y20T has been equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y20T specifications

The Vivo Y20T sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display (1,600X720 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features an Eye Protection Mode to filter out the harmful blue light.

On the inside, the Vivo Y20T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With the Extended RAM 2.0 on board, the device has utilise up to 1GB of idle ROM to boost the RAM to 7GB. There is a dedicated microSD card slot that support storage expansion up to 1TB. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

The battery on the Vivo Y20T is a 5,000mAh unit with 18W fast charging. The device also gets reverse charging function which can be used to recharge other devices.

The Vivo Y20T has a triple camera set-up at the back featuring a 13MP primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP sensor for bokeh effect. The front camera is an 8MP unit housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G support, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port with USB OTG support and GPS. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor baked into the power button.

The Y20T features Vivo's Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology for enhanced data connections system processor speed and power-saving performance. The device also comes with an Ultra Game Mode that optimises internals and network speed for smooth gaming experience.

Vivo Y20T price in India

The Vivo Y20T has been launched in India in a single memory configuration with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The device will retail for ₹15,490 in the country via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other authorised retail stores. Vivo is also offering no cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv on its online store. Buyers can also avail of no cost exchange on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq for six months.

The Vivo Y20T will be available in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

