The Vivo Y20T has been launched in India in a single memory configuration with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The device will retail for ₹15,490 in the country via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other authorised retail stores. Vivo is also offering no cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv on its online store. Buyers can also avail of no cost exchange on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq for six months.

