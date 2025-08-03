Vivo Y400 5G to launch in India on 4 August: Price, processor, camera and everything expected

Vivo has confirmed that its mid-range Y400 5G smartphone will launch in India on 4 August. The new smartphone comes shortly after the company launched the Y400 Pro in India last month, which started at a price of ₹24,999.

Vivo Y400 5G confirmed details:

Vivo has confirmed the Y400 5G will launch in India in two colour variants: Glam White and Olive Green. The teaser images by Vivo showcase a similar design to the Y400 Pro, with a curved back, vertical camera layout and what seems like a dual camera setup.

Vivo Y400 5G rumored specs:

Ahead of the launch, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared details about the device. If the leak is to be believed, the Vivo Y400 5G could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could pack a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

On the optics front, the Y400 5G could get a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary shooter and a 2MP bokeh sensor to make up the numbers. On the front could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The new device could come powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is the same SoC previously seen on budget phones like the Poco M7 and the recently launched Lava Blaze Dragon. The phone could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Interestingly, the Y400 5G could pack a bigger battery than the Y400 Pro, with the former tipped to get a 6,000mAh setup with support for 90W wired fast charging. Similar to other Vivo phones launched this year, the Y400 5G is expected to run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The phone is tipped to get a stereo speaker setup and an optical fingerprint sensor under the display for unlocking. It is also said to get an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The tipster does not go into specifics for each variant but states that the phone is likely to be priced under ₹25,000 in India.

Vivo Y400 5G price:

The tipster states that 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Y400 5G could be priced at ₹21,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹23,999.