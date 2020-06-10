Vivo Y50 goes on sale: Price, offers, other details

Vivo launched the mid-range smartphone Y50 on Monday and the company will start selling the device today. The device will be available on both offline and online retailers. The phone comes with some impressive specifications and a Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The Vivo Y50 is priced at ₹17,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will be made available in two colour options, Iris Blue and Pearl White. The device.

The device will be going on sale online via popular e-commerce brands that include Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata Cliq. The company will be selling the device via offline stores across the country as well.

On Amazon, the buyer can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs.

The buyer can get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. This offer is for Prime members. Non-Prime members can avail a flat 3% cashback.

The company is offering no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options

On Flipkart, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail 5% cashback

Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders can avail a 5% discount. The company is also offering an additional ₹900 off on exchange with an older phone. Flipkart also offers both no cost EMI options as well as standard EMI options. The device is currently available on the above mentioned platforms.

The Vivo Y50 gets a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a punch hole design. The aspect ratio stands at 19.5:9. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y50 gets a quad camera setup. The setup includes a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera consists of a 16MP lens.

The device extracts power from a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged using the USB Type-C port. However, there’s no mention of fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and GPS.

