Vivo Y73 launched in India with 33W fast charging, 64MP camera, AMOLED display: Details here

Vivo Y73 launched in India with 33W fast charging, 64MP camera, AMOLED display: Details here

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor
1 min read . 02:13 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • While the device comes with 8 GB of RAM, it also gets Extended RAM technology, which the company claims will offer a high-speed 8 GB + 3 GB experience

Vivo Y73 has been launched in India. The new device falls in the mid-range segment. The new Vivo Y73 has already been listed on numerous e-commerce websites and is available to buy.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and Availability

The new smartphone has been launched at a price of 20,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in the colours Roman Black and Diamond Flare.

The new Vivo device will be available via Vivo's India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store. Buyers can avail 1,000 discount on purchase via HDFC cards. Bajaj Finserv customers can avail free one-time-screen-replacement as well as no-cost EMI.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. While the device comes with 8 GB of RAM, it also gets Extended RAM technology, which the company claims will offer a high-speed 8 GB + 3 GB experience with a tap on the 3 GB of external storage space. So, the company claims that the user can access up to 20 apps simultaneously.

