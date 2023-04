Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new mobile recharge plan for its prepaid customers. The telco has added ₹181 plan. It is a 4G data voucher that can be purchased as an add on to the existing plan.

Vodafone ₹181 plan offers 1GB of internet data per day. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

The telco has previously launched two prepaid plans with mobile data, voice calling and SMSes. These included ₹289 and ₹429 plans with up to 79 days validity. Both these plans are available on Vi app and website.

Vi ₹289 plan has a validity of 48 days. It offers unlimited calling and 600 SMM per day. The plan has 4GB mobile data in total. Similarly, the Vi ₹429 plan comes with unlimited voice calling data and 1000 SMSes. The plan offers mobile data for a validity of 78 days.

